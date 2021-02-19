US - Senior Democrats have discussed $3 tln jobs, infrastructure package
Washington Post carries the report
- Senior Democratic officials have discussed proposing as much as $3 trillion in new spending as part of what they envision as a wide-ranging jobs and infrastructure package
This is in addition to the currency $1.9tln relief plan Biden is seeking
Wapo cites:
- three people granted anonymity to share details of private deliberations
And add:
Link (may be gated)
- Aides cautioned that the spending figures were highly preliminary and subject to change.