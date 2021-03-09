US stock market regulator to examine payment for order flow after GameStop

The Wall Street Journal on the US SEC after the GME 'saga'

(ps the saga is not done yet, K?)





The Securities and Exchange Commission's acting chairwoman signaled support for a wholesale review of payment for order flow

SEC Acting Chairwoman Allison Herren Lee said regulators should examine such arrangements to make sure practices are fully disclosed and "consistent with best execution obligations." That requirement considers whether customers get a better price than what is currently quoted in the market, the speed of execution and the probability their order will be filled.

Yep, this is a gnarly one ....




















