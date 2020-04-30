US stocks end with declines on the day
Major indices close off of lows ahead of Amazon and Apple earnings
The major stock indices are ending the session in the red with the Dow industrial down -1.17% suffering the worst.
For the month the major indices had their best month in years
- NASDAQ best month since June 2000
- S&P 500 had its best month since January 1987
- Dow industrial average at its best month since October 2002
the final numbers are showing:
- S&P index -27.08 points or -0.92% at 2912.43. The low price came in at 2892.47. The high was at 2930.91
- NASDAQ index fell -25.159 points or -0.28% at 8889.55. That is off the low at 8825.836. The high extended to 8926.105
- The Dow fell -288.14 points or -1.17% at 24345.73. The low reached 24186.90. The high extended to 24585.57.
For the month:
Year-to-date numbers for the major indices:
- S&P index rose 12.68%
- NASDAQ index rose 15.45%
- Dow industrial average rose 11.08%
- S&P index -9.85%
- NASDAQ index -0.93%
- Dow -14.69%