US stocks end with declines on the day

Major indices close off of lows ahead of Amazon and Apple earnings

The major stock indices are ending the session in the red with the Dow industrial down -1.17% suffering the worst.





For the month the major indices had their best month in years

NASDAQ best month since June 2000



S&P 500 had its best month since January 1987



Dow industrial average at its best month since October 2002

the final numbers are showing:



S&P index -27.08 points or -0.92% at 2912.43. The low price came in at 2892.47. The high was at 2930.91



NASDAQ index fell -25.159 points or -0.28% at 8889.55. That is off the low at 8825.836. The high extended to 8926.105



The Dow fell -288.14 points or -1.17% at 24345.73. The low reached 24186.90. The high extended to 24585.57. For the month:

S&P index rose 12.68%



NASDAQ index rose 15.45%



Dow industrial average rose 11.08%



S&P index -9.85%



NASDAQ index -0.93%



Dow -14.69%

See here for global coronavirus case data

Year-to-date numbers for the major indices: