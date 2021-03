Can't blame the Fed for this one

Something I highlighted yesterday is the consistent selling of stocks in the days after the FOMC. You can't blame this one one on the Fed (in my opinion) it wasn't justified to blame the other ones on the Fed either.





In those other cases, we got a bottom by Monday so maybe we see a repeat. In any case, it's going to be a rough open:





S&P 500 -30 points

DJIA -41 points

Nasdaq -238 points