US - Swing Dem Senator Manchin backs Republican smaller infrastructure proposals

US Senator (D) Manchin spoke over the weekend on the TV: 

CNBC summary:
  • said he would support a more targeted version of Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure package
  • praised the Republicans' counteroffer proposal, which is a lower cost plan,  excludes Democratic goals like care for elderly and disabled Americans
  • GOP plan is "a good start" and that a bipartisan proposal should tackle traditional infrastructure issues, such as repairing roads and bridges.
The point about what Manchin thinks is that the Senate is a razor-thin majority for Biden's Dem party, if Manchin does not support a bill it may not pass. 


