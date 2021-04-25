US - Swing Dem Senator Manchin backs Republican smaller infrastructure proposals
US Senator (D) Manchin spoke over the weekend on the TV:
CNBC summary:
- said he would support a more targeted version of Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure package
- praised the Republicans' counteroffer proposal, which is a lower cost plan, excludes Democratic goals like care for elderly and disabled Americans
- GOP plan is "a good start" and that a bipartisan proposal should tackle traditional infrastructure issues, such as repairing roads and bridges.
---
The point about what Manchin thinks is that the Senate is a razor-thin majority for Biden's Dem party, if Manchin does not support a bill it may not pass.