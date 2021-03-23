US tax hike talk continues to percolate

Tough one to handicap

Jeff Stein from the Washington Post reports that tax hikes being considered for the next bill (not final) include: -
  • Corporate rate to 28% from 21%
  • Global min tax to 21% 
  • Top income rate to 39.6% from 37%
  • End fossil fuel subsidies
  • Tax investment gains greater than $1M as wage income
  • Tax assets passed on at death
Obviously this is a starting point so it will be watered down. Even the story says officials in the administration are 'exploring' those proposals.

The question is: How big of a probability do you put on any of that coming to pass? I would put it at 70% that something is coming but it's much more likely to be a 2 pp rise in corporate taxes than a 7 pp increase.

In particular, capital gains could spark some selling in equities later in the year, something I wrote about here.

