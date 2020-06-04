ICYMI - US Trade Rep Lighthizer feels “very good” on phase one trade agreement with China
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer spoke Thursday during a a virtual event held by the Economic Club of New York.
Was happy with progress on phase 1 so far:
- "On the structural changes, China has done a pretty good job"
- "And we've seen significant purchases over the course of the last many weeks"
(Referring to China buying US soybeans)
For more, Bloomberg have a report up.
Earlier Pompeo was prodding tensions with China higher:
L's comments are on the flip side, encouraging. Given how people tend to respond to news, ie paying more attention to bad than good, it'll take a lot more good to calm the waters.
Pompeo and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi