ICYMI - US Trade Rep Lighthizer feels “very good” on phase one trade agreement with China

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer spoke Thursday during a a virtual event held by the Economic Club of New York.

Was happy with progress on phase 1 so far:

"On the structural changes, China has done a pretty good job"

"And we've seen significant purchases over the course of the last many weeks"

(Referring to China buying US soybeans)

Earlier Pompeo was prodding tensions with China higher:

L's comments are on the flip side, encouraging. Given how people tend to respond to news, ie paying more attention to bad than good, it'll take a lot more good to calm the waters.

