ICYMI - US Trade Rep Lighthizer feels “very good” on phase one trade agreement with China

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer spoke Thursday during a a virtual event held by the Economic Club of New York.

Was happy with progress on phase 1 so far:

  • "On the structural changes, China has done a pretty good job"
  •  "And we've seen significant purchases over the course of the last many weeks"

(Referring to China buying US soybeans) 

For more, Bloomberg have a report up. 

Earlier Pompeo was prodding tensions with China higher:

L's comments are on the flip side, encouraging. Given how people tend to respond to news, ie paying more attention to bad than good, it'll take a lot more good to calm the waters.  

Pompeo and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer spoke Thursday during a a virtual event held by the Economic Club of New York.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose