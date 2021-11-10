US Trade RepTai said aims to hold China accountable to the 2-year Phase 1 trade deal

Remarks from U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai

Headlines via Reuters:

Tai says she is optimistic engagement with China on the Phase 1 trade deal will lead to better outcomes but cannot predict results

says Biden administration is 'getting traction' with Chinese counterparts in trade discussions

says discussions with China aim to hold Beijing accountable to Trump-era 'phase 1' trade agreement

The US is exploring all weaknesses in China's phase 1 performance, including lack of commercial aircraft purchases

Says Biden, Xi familiarity with each other will help manage complex relationship during difficult period

says not in her interest for talks on the China phase 1 deal to take a 'very, very long time'

asked whether easing tariffs on Chinese goods could help tame inflation, Tai says USTR focused on 'big picture' and US competitiveness

This phase 1 trade deal sure is a long phase.