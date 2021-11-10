US Trade RepTai said aims to hold China accountable to the 2-year Phase 1 trade deal

Remarks from U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai

Headlines via Reuters:

  • Tai says she is optimistic engagement with China on the Phase 1 trade deal will lead to better outcomes but cannot predict results
  • says Biden administration is 'getting traction' with Chinese counterparts in trade discussions
  • says discussions with China aim to hold Beijing accountable to Trump-era 'phase 1' trade agreement
  • The US is exploring all weaknesses in China's phase 1 performance, including lack of commercial aircraft purchases
  • Says Biden, Xi familiarity with each other will help manage complex relationship during difficult period
  • says not in her interest for talks on the China phase 1 deal to take a 'very, very long time'
  • asked whether easing tariffs on Chinese goods could help tame inflation, Tai says USTR focused on 'big picture' and US competitiveness

This phase 1 trade deal sure is a long phase. 
