US Trade RepTai said aims to hold China accountable to the 2-year Phase 1 trade deal
Remarks from U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai
Headlines via Reuters:
- Tai says she is optimistic engagement with China on the Phase 1 trade deal will lead to better outcomes but cannot predict results
- says Biden administration is 'getting traction' with Chinese counterparts in trade discussions
- says discussions with China aim to hold Beijing accountable to Trump-era 'phase 1' trade agreement
- The US is exploring all weaknesses in China's phase 1 performance, including lack of commercial aircraft purchases
- Says Biden, Xi familiarity with each other will help manage complex relationship during difficult period
- says not in her interest for talks on the China phase 1 deal to take a 'very, very long time'
- asked whether easing tariffs on Chinese goods could help tame inflation, Tai says USTR focused on 'big picture' and US competitiveness