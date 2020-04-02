US Treas Sec Mnuchin says first support payments to be direct deposited within 2 weeks

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Mnuchin on the economic relief payments

  • social security recipients will get checks quickly after
  • more aid to come when Trump is ready 
  • says he does not believe House oversight committee is necessary
  • energy companies, like all other companies, will be able to participate in broad based facilities, but not direct lending out of the Treasury
  • small biz loan program -  raising interest rate to 1% from 0.5%
I posted earlier on the unprecedented support being provided by the Fed:
They'll back off a little as the fiscal payments come through (and pressures ease in the banking system)

 
