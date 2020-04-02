US Treas Sec Mnuchin says first support payments to be direct deposited within 2 weeks
Mnuchin on the economic relief payments
- social security recipients will get checks quickly after
- more aid to come when Trump is ready
- says he does not believe House oversight committee is necessary
- energy companies, like all other companies, will be able to participate in broad based facilities, but not direct lending out of the Treasury
small biz loan program - raising interest rate to 1% from 0.5%
I posted earlier on the unprecedented support being provided by the Fed:
They'll back off a little as the fiscal payments come through (and pressures ease in the banking system)