US Treas Sec Yellen says on inflation ... "It really depends on the pandemic."

US Treasury Secretary Yellen spoke on on CBS' "Face the Nation."





It really depends on the pandemic. The pandemic has been calling the shots for the economy and for inflation

And if we want to get inflation down, I think continuing to make progress against the pandemic is the most important thing we can do.

And, further: And also, labor supply has been impacted by the pandemic. Labor force participation is down; it hasn't recovered. Politico has more here



Yellen on her outllok for the economy and inflation: