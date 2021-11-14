US Treas Sec Yellen says on inflation ... "It really depends on the pandemic."

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US Treasury Secretary Yellen spoke on on CBS' "Face the Nation."


Yellen on her outllok for the economy and inflation:
  • It really depends on the pandemic. The pandemic has been calling the shots for the economy and for inflation
  • And if we want to get inflation down, I think continuing to make progress against the pandemic is the most important thing we can do.
And, further:
  • And also, labor supply has been impacted by the pandemic. Labor force participation is down; it hasn't recovered.
