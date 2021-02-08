US Treasury 30-year yields hit 2% for the first time in almost a year

Treasuries continue to sell off, yields climb higher





The latest shove higher in yields is putting a slight bid in the dollar to start the day as equities also lose a bit of steam with early gains being trimmed.





10-year yields are a whisker away from 1.20% while 30-year yields have clipped 2.00% for the first time since late February last year.





In turn, this is keeping USD/JPY underpinned as the pair runs to a session high of 105.60 currently and threatening a break of the 200-day moving average.



