US treasury announces auction calendar for next week

Next week however, the focus will return to the issuance of new debt in the US with the auction of 3, 10, and 30 year issues.

The treasury announced the willl auction:

$58 billion of three year notes on Monday



$38 billion of 10 year notes also on Monday

$24 billion of 30 year notes on Tuesday

Those amounts were in line with expectations.



The treasury will also off the regular bills (less than 1 year) next week.





The 10 year yield is currently trading down -2.8 basis points at 1.645%. The low yield reached 1.6262%. The 30 year bond is trading down -2.65 basis points at 2.334%. The low yield reached 2.313% earlier today.





It could be that there is a move back in yields ahead of the auction to attract buyer interest. At the last auction: