US Treasury Secretary Yellen to visit China (maybe)
US Treas Sec Yellen is considering making a trip to China sometime in the months ahead
That's the scuttlebutt says Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources.
- No decision has been made yet
- Delta-related travel risks are part of the considerations
Bloomberg add that Treasury spokeswoman Lily Adams says "There are no plans for Sec Yellen to travel to China in the fall".
----
If this comes off it would be indicative of at least some sort of thaw in current chilly relations between the US and China.