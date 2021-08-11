US Treasury Secretary Yellen to visit China (maybe)

US Treas Sec Yellen is considering making a trip to China sometime in the months ahead

That's the scuttlebutt says Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources.

No decision has been made yet

Delta-related travel risks are part of the considerations

Bloomberg add that Treasury spokeswoman Lily Adams says "There are no plans for Sec Yellen to travel to China in the fall".



If this comes off it would be indicative of at least some sort of thaw in current chilly relations between the US and China.



