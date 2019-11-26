US unveils plan to shield telecoms networks from ‘foreign adversaries’ – but no explicit mention of Huawei or ZTE

The South China Morning Post  with that headline above 

  • US citing threats to national security
  • to protect its telecommunications networks and their supply chains
  • to consider whether to bar transactions on a case-by-case basis.

    The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that Secretary Wilbur Ross had chosen to adopt a "case-by-case, fact-specific approach to determine which transactions must be prohibited, or which can be mitigated".
---
despite the positive murmurings on trade there are still issues between the US and China. 

