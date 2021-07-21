US weekly EIA oil inventories +2108K vs -4466K expected

Prior was -7897K



Gasoline -121K vs -1043K exp



Distillates +1349K vs +557K exp



Refinery utilization -0.4% vs -0.4% exp

Cushing -1347K

Oil initially dipped to $69.10 from $69.30 on the headlines but has quickly rebounded.







Crude +806K

Gasoline +3307K

Distillates -1225K



Cushing -3567K

API data released late yesterday:

It was interesting that net imports were the highest since Dec 2020. The US market is tight and pulling in international barrels. That's narrowed the spread to brent to under $2. There's even talk about parity.