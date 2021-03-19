USD adding on a little strength, AUD the biggest loser

Thre have been very minor moves only so far during Asai morning forex trade.

Its been characterised by a little (very little) more US dollar strength.

The Australian dollar has dropped 15 or so points, the biggest loser of the majors.

Apart from what has been posted there is no fresh news - I suspect part of the AUD weakness is the terse exchanges right at the beginning of the US-China summit in Alaska. A 4 minute photo opportunity transformed into and hour and a quarter of both sides slagging each other off in front of the media. Which does not auger well for US0China relations warming ... and China tends to kick US allies when they are upset with the US (hello Australia!).





But, like I said, minor moves so I wouldn't be going reading too much into this beyond a bit of rarely FX wiggles.





Meanwhile, as I post, Chinese stockmarkets are opening lower following the slides in the US overnight.