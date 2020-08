Stocks give back gains

A quick trip above the all-time closing high in the S&P 500 has evaporated and the index has quickly moved lower. The S&P 500 is now down 4 points to 3376 as a sleepy market awakens.





Here is the intraday look:





Meanwhile, EUR/USD is also at the lows of US trading as it slips to 1.1814 from a high of 1.1864. It's still up 30 pips on the day.