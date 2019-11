Currencies in focus







AUDUSD is approaching the key daily support at the 0.6864 region.









This is a fragile risk off market and traders need to remain aware, I know it is frustrating, of the potential for risk to flip on an US-China trade news headline.

The risk off tones have led to bids in the USD. The AUD, NZD and CAD currencies are all weak as you would expect in a risk off market.