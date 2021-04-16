USD/CAD dips back below 1.25 as Canadian dollar plays catch-up

The loonie lagged yesterday

Yesterday's underperformance in the loonie (it was the worst G10 performer) was a bit of a head-scratcher given higher commodity prices and records in equities.





Today it's making up some of the gap. With most of the FX market flat, USD/CAD is down 46 pips to 1.2496.





Yesterday's low of 1.2477 will need to give way to finally spark some momentum towards a retest of the March lows. That's a good spot to watch into the weekend.