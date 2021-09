Price runs to the 100 hour MA on the break

The USDCAD has made a break back to the downside after the 2nd break of the day below the 200 hour MA, led buyers to turn to sellers.









The price has scooted lower and in the process has moved to test the 100 hour MA at 1.26784. The low just reached 1.26738. A move below would increase the bearish momentum. The next target comes in at the lows from yesterday at 1.26679.