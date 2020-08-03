USD/JPY continuing its Friday move

USD/JPY is up 200+ points from its lows seen during Asia back on Friday.



You might recall we had comments from Japanese Ministry of Finance officials about FX 'stability', which I decoded for you as meaning they were concerned about the p[ace at which the yen was gaining. They'll be much happier now, right? ;-)





Nikkei is higher too, the index tends to benefit from a lower yen.









EUR, AUD, GBP, NZD all lower against the USD, also following their their Friday moves.







