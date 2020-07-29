USD/JPY seen to as low as 102 in 1 to 2 months

Scotia comment on the yen, looking for it to continue to show strength, due to:

  • favourable real yield differentials
  •  diverging growth outlook in the US compared to the rest of world,
  • positive technicals
  • seasonality (say August has been the second-best month for the Japanese currency since 1994)

"We think the charts point to a USD decline to 104 at least and suggest potential for the decline to reach 102 in the next 1-2 months" 

"This would approximate to the low point of the "dollar smile" framework (where the USD under-performs amid improving prospects ex-USA, risk assets are supported, and liquidity tensions are absent"



