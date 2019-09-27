Video: The question we keep getting on UK news

I spoke with BNNBlooberg

There is an overwhelming amount of Brexit news. Even for those of us who are reporting it all day, it's tough to straighten out the difference between something that's new and something that's spun a bit differently. You can see it in the market moves int he pound as well on the fits, starts and reversals.





I spoke to BNNBloomberg about the strategy for trading the pound, why impeachment matters more than I initially thought and the Canadian election.



