Watch Pres. Biden delivering remarks on Afghanistan
Scheduled to speak at 3:45 PM ET
highlights:
- Biden would not repeat mistakes of past of staying and fighting in a conflict that is not in the US interest
- the scenes we are seeing Afghanistan our gut wrenching
- US will continue to support the Afghan people
- we will continue to push for regional diplomacy and speak out for the basic rights of the Afghan people
- we have safely shut down our embassy and transferred our diplomats
- in the coming days will transport out thousands of American citizens in Afghanistan
- US military will provide assistance for more SIV eligible Afghans and their families out of the country
- Afghan government discourage the US from organizing a mass exodus
- US will continue to support the safe departure of Afghan allies
- US response will be swift if the Taliban attack our people
- our mission in Afghanistan has made many missteps
- what happened now could just have easily happened five years ago or 15 years in the future
- he does not regret decision to end US war fighting in Afghanistan
- US decision will be criticized but I will not pass decision on to another present