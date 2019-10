The People's Bank of China has set the reference rate for onshore yuan weaker than was expected

( Bloomberg had reported the expected i around 7.0729).





Maybe its nothing, but there will be some suspicions it might be the first bit of this:

Trade and FX issues between the US and China re intertwined with other issues, such as the US support for HK protesters.





"Interesting times" continue.





AUD/JPY update: