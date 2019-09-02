Weekend eastern Germany elections, exit polls show surge for far right candidates

Parties of the far right made solid gains, but have fallen short of winning 

  • Voting in Brandenburg and Saxony
  • right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) Party came in second in both states
