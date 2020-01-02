(ICYMI) - US President Trump says he'll sign China trade deal on January 15

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Trump has been holidaying at his Mar A Lago resort the past two weeks but hit the Twitter on Wednesday:

