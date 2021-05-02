Weekend - Iran says US sanctions on oil, banks expected to be lifted. US says No.
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said a deal was close and section on the country would soon be lifted.
Later, CNN with the US denial:
- White House officials on Sunday denied Iranian state media reports that the US has reached an agreement with Iran to lift economic sanctions against the country, saying that there is still much to be negotiated over the coming weeks.
- "There is no deal now," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday on ABC News' "This Week," adding that "there's still fair distance to travel to close the remaining gaps."