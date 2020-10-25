Weekend Pelosi comments - Covid relief deal could still happen before Election Day
A shot of hopium from US US House speaker Pelsos- says she sent US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin a list of concerns about the deal over the weekend.
- "I never give up hope. I'm optimistic. We put pen to paper and had been writing the bill based on what we hope will be the outcome, what they said they would get back to us on"
Via Politico. Also over the weekend WH Chief of Staff Meadows says McConnell said he's look at any agreement between Peoilsi and Mnuchin.
--
(ps. We are being strung along by all this. In previous posts, for over a month I've been noting the same. The Senate has been implacably opposed to further stimulus of the scale proposed by Pelosi and the White House. Its not coming. )