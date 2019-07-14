Weekend - South Korea said it'll raise Japan export curbs at WTO meeting

Just keeping tabs on trade developments between Japan and South Korea.

Background:
  • South Korea's electronics companies have deep supply chains in Japan
  • Japan has limited exports of many high - tech components to SK
  • Japans trade ministry says restrictions were prompted by a review of trade policy 
  • (most folks believe its not this but related to a diplomatic dispute over South Korean court rulings ordering Japanese companies to compensate for World War II issues)
latest:
  • South Korea's trade ministry plans to raise the export curbs at the World Trade Organization's general council meeting on July 23/24


