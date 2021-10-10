Weekend - US Senate Republican Leader McConnell says will not help raise debt ceiling again

The vote in the Senate on Friday (Asia time) cemented a raised debt limit for the US until December.

There is still a House vote to come this week but that should pass easily.





Over the weekend Senate Republican Leader McConnell wrote a letter to President Joe Biden:

said he would not aid in raising the debt limit again

The relevant part of the letter is here via Reuters , long story short is McConnell has spit the dummy because he was upset by comments made by Senate leader Schumer.





I thought we'd get a reprieve from this tedious idiocy until maybe mid-November. Apparently not.







