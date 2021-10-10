Weekend - US Senate Republican Leader McConnell says will not help raise debt ceiling again
The vote in the Senate on Friday (Asia time) cemented a raised debt limit for the US until December.
There is still a House vote to come this week but that should pass easily.
Over the weekend Senate Republican Leader McConnell wrote a letter to President Joe Biden:
- said he would not aid in raising the debt limit again
The relevant part of the letter is here via Reuters, long story short is McConnell has spit the dummy because he was upset by comments made by Senate leader Schumer.
I thought we'd get a reprieve from this tedious idiocy until maybe mid-November. Apparently not.