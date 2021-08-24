Westpac note near term risk of 0.70 for AUD/USD but maintain 0.78 year-end target

Noting an updated outlook for the Australian dollar from Westpac.

WPAC say the near term risks are for a test of 0.70 if the US$ remains solid.



While the US dollar has been broadly strong, AUD is weakest in the G10.

A$ underperformance is to be expected when risk aversion picks up, but Australia's Covid lockdowns have also weighed, with Q3 GDP likely to show a steep contraction. The $80 tumble in iron ore prices in just a month has not helped, a reminder that a less robust trade position lies ahead.

But by late Q3 and early Q4

the Aussie should be finding support from the conversion of historically immense mining dividends, A$18bn or more.

Moreover, by October Australia's catch-up on vaccination should be starting to result in eased restrictions and thus scope for the economy to rebound.

The A$ should recover to around 0.75 at this stage, with our year-end target still 0.78.



