WH Econ Advisor Rouse: We've a long way to go on the recovery

At moment, people view current spike in inflation as a transitory phenomenon

Inflation expectations are the purview of the Federal Reserve



We've a long way to go on economic recovery.



Trade team is looking at tariffs as factor in inflation

deficit finance expenditures were necessary given emergency from pandemic



raising wages would be a natural way for employers to meet staffing shortages

labor market is healing currently

expects vast majority of markets in regions affected by Colonial outage will receive fuel through the weekend and into next week

User fees for an infrastructure plan would violate Biden's pledge not to raise taxes on those making under $400,000 a year



Expects Republicans counterproposal on infrastructure by Tuesday (my guess is it will be miles from the President's proposal).

Meanwhile White House economic advisor Rouse is also speaking and says: