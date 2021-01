what has expected to tell governors that they will get more coronavirus vaccine doses starting next week



weekly allocation of vaccines forecast to go from about 8.6 million doses to about 10 million doses.



Yesterday Biden said that he hopes the daily dose average would rise to 1.5 million from the goal of 1 million over the 1st 100 days. If the full 10 million doses can be distributed, that would imply a daily number of 1,428,571.