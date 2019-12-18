What to expect as the House votes on the articles of impeachment

Will be a long process

With the economic calendar now empty, the focus will be on the votes in the House on the articles of impeachment against Pres. Trump.





What can you expect?

The house has begun to debate on the impeachment rules. The house is currently voting on a procedural motion to adjourn. That is expected to fail.

Around midmorning the house will vote on the rules and begin a 6 hour debate on impeachment

Later this evening there will be a final votes on each impeachment article (abuses his power and obstructed Congress )

The vote is expected to be heavily partisan. With the Dems holding majority and only three Democrats have signaled that they would not vote to impeach.









The prosecution we led by House lawmakers who are known as impeachment managers. Like the vote in the House, the ultimate Senate vote (a 2/3 vote is needed to convict the President) is expected to fail and fall along party lines.





The drama will be in the debates today, but barring a major surprise, the votes for impeachment are expected to pass and the process will transfer to the Senate in the new year.





To watch the proceedings today, you can CLICK HERE





From there it will go to the Senate (in the new year), where the Republican controlled majority is expected to conduct a trial.