Why early US election results might be misleading

Blue Mirage: FL/GA/TX/NC

Red mirage: MI/PA/WI

Drawing conclusions from initial results today could be a mistake. In Florida, North Carolina, Texas and other southern states, the first results to be reported will be mail-in ballots. Those are going to tilt strongly towards Biden.





In Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin it will be the opposite because in-person votes will be counted first, followed by mail-in late in the day.