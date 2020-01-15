White House considering tax cut this year - report
Charlie Gasparino reports:
I don't know if this can get through Congress but Gasparino reports:
Congressional sources say WhiteHouse is mulling an election-year fiscal stimulus as part of budget proposal; sources say ideas on the table include a payroll tax reduction, and increase in earned income tax credit. more as we get it
Update: Larry Kudlow was asked about the report on Fox and said the White House is condiering a tax cut this year.
That's not exactly big news because it might be impossible but the market likes it.