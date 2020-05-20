White House on China: Predatory economic policies, military build-up, disinformation, human rights violations
The White House issued a 20 page broad-scale attack on China on Wednesday reports the Washington Post.
On China's:
- predatory economic policies,
- military build-up
- disinformation campaigns
- human rights violations
More:
- does not signal a shift in U.S. policy, according to a senior administration official, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the report and spoke only on condition of anonymity, but it expands on Trump's get-tough rhetoric that he hopes will resonate with voters angry about China's handling of the disease outbreak
BFFs. Not.