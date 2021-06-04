White House says Biden still believes in corporate tax hike proposal

Spoiler: It's not going to happen

It leaked out today that Biden offered to trade his proposal for a corporate tax hike in exchange for a 15% floor on corporate taxes.





There's no word on how Republicans responded but now that he's put a lower number (or no change at all) on a proposal, it's going to be near-impossible to walk it back.





As for overall talks on the infrastructure bill, the White House said there is 'runway' left in talks and that they're keeping a range of pathways open. Previously the White House had said Memorial Day was the deadline.







