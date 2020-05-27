White House says Trump will issue an executive order against social media

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Trump whining about Twitter taking action to warn on his lies.

After this:
A spokeswoman from the White House now saying will sign an executive order shortly regarding social media companies. To be signed on Thursday.

Meanwhile the latest from the US, sad news indeed: 
 See here for global coronavirus case data
