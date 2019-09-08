With Brexit approaching UK 'think tank' warns "Now is the time to plan for the next recession"
Reuters report on comments from UK's Resolution Foundation (British think tank with the stated aim is to improve the standard of living of low- and middle-income families)
- said the Bank of England could muster only a quarter of the firepower needed in a typical recession
- Therefore, the government should be more explicit about how it could pump money into the economy in a downturn and revisit its tax and benefit rules
- "The UK today faces the highest recession risk since the financial crisis, and lower-income households are now more exposed to a downturn than they were back then."
I have not yet found a Reuters link for the story.
ps Last week UK Chancellor announced government spending, seen as a pre-election move.