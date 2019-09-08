WSJ announce the winner of the US-China trade war: Australia

A weekend report from the Wall Street Journal looking at the benefits Australian exporters have received from the US-China trade war.

Trade has been so buoyant that Australia logged its first current-account surplus-a measure of trade and financial flows with other countries-since 1975 in the second quarter of this year.

"It seems like a contradiction," said AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver. "We are hearing all this talk about trade wars, which should obviously affect trade, and yet we have a record trade surplus that's been far greater than anyone expected."

(WSJ is gated, link here if you can access it)





Data on the balance of Payments is here ICYMI:

While I'm at it, trade balance first look for Q3:



The Journal notes the negatives in Australia:

Australia faced a personal-credit crunch

housing slump

weak business confidence

Indeed Q2 GDP was weak (except for government spending and exports0:

The Journal piece goes on, its not all sunshine with global growth stumbling which is not a positive for Australian exports.





