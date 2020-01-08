WTI crude falls below $60 in fall after Trump's speech in huge turnaround

4% gains turns to 4% decline





An interesting line in Trump's speech was "we don't need Middle East oil," saying that the US is the largest oil and natural gas producer now.





In the same speech, he called for NATO to get involved in the Middle East. The subtext there is that Europe is the one who needs the oil now.







For now, the geopolitical and fundamental analysis is complex and unclear but this chart is telling you all you need to know about crude.