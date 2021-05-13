WTI crude oil futures settle at $63.82
WTI crude oil falls sharply
The price of WTI crude oil is closing sharply lower today.
Technically, the price fell below its 100 and 200 hour moving averages earlier in the day and buyers turn to sellers. The pair fell below the 50% retracement of the move up from the April 22 low at $63.66, but fell short of the 61.8% retracement at $62.94. The swing low from May 3 is also near that area. The low for the day reached $63.09.
- Settlement price $63.82
- Down -$2.26
- Down -3.42%
- High $65.81.
- Low $63.09