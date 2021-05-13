WTI crude oil futures settle at $63.82

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

WTI crude oil falls sharply

The price of WTI crude oil is closing sharply lower today.

  • Settlement price $63.82
  • Down -$2.26
  • Down -3.42%
  • High $65.81.
  • Low $63.09

Technically, the price fell below its 100 and 200 hour moving averages earlier in the day and buyers turn to sellers. The pair fell below the 50% retracement of the move up from the April 22 low at $63.66, but fell short of the 61.8% retracement at $62.94. The swing low from May 3 is also near that area. The low for the day reached $63.09.
