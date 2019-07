Negative turnaround today

The US week started with gains for WTI as it rose to $60.90 but it's now fallen sharply from those levels. The selling accelerated in the past few minutes in a quick fall to $59.65 from $60.10.





The selling is likely technical. I can't see anything on the newswires to justify the fall and the move accelerated on the break of $60.00.





Here is a look at the past two weeks: