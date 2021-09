Back and forth trading in oil today

WTI crude oil came into US trading at the highs of the day near $71.60 but fell sharply as sentiment deteriorated in early equity trading, dropping to $69.67 and briefly touching below yesterday's low.





Crude steadied from there and returned to $70.51. The daily chart is comfortably within the range of the past two months but with the unease around China and Iran nuclear talks back in play, there's plenty to think about.