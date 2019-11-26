Xinhua: China and US have reached trade concensus on solving issues

Xinhua is reporting that:

China, US reach consensus on solving issues



China, US trade negotiators talk on phone



both sides discussed core issues of concern, reached consensus on resolving relevant problems



There was a spike higher in stocks on the news including S&P e-minis but the prices have come back off. The USDJPY also moved to new session highs at 109.20, but is trading back down to 109.06.



