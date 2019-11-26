Xinhua: China and US have reached trade concensus on solving issues

Stocks/Risk appetite increase

Xinhua is reporting that:
  • China, US reach consensus on solving issues
  • China, US trade negotiators talk on phone
  • China, US agree to keep contact and remaining matter in phase 1
  • China, US discussed core matters concerned on phone call
  • both sides discussed core issues of concern, reached consensus on resolving relevant problems
  • both sides agree to maintain communication and remaining issues on phase 1 trade deal consultations
There was a spike higher in stocks on the news including S&P e-minis but the prices have come back off.  The USDJPY also moved to new session highs at 109.20, but is trading back down to 109.06.


