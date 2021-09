USD/JPY has dribbled under 109.20.

Elsewhere across major FX rates its pretty much equally as lacklustre.





EUR/JPY has managed a its lowest since February this year.





Markets in China open in just over an hour. They'll be lower, of course, having not traded since Friday. The selling pressure on Evergrande developments was reflected in HK on Monday and spread from there. Hong Kong markets are closed for their holiday today.





EUR/JPY daily