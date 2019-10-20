Your weekend catch-up on Brexit developments & why GBP has opened lower in early Asia trade

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

There had been a vote expected on UK PM Boris Johnson's Brexit deal with the EU but no, that did not come.

The UK [parliament voted instead to delay that vote. Parliament voted not to vote on it until formal legislation is prepared and passed. 

For the key developments as they happened, read these posts from the bottom up:


