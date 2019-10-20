Your weekend catch-up on Brexit developments & why GBP has opened lower in early Asia trade
There had been a vote expected on UK PM Boris Johnson's Brexit deal with the EU but no, that did not come.
The UK [parliament voted instead to delay that vote. Parliament voted not to vote on it until formal legislation is prepared and passed.
For the key developments as they happened, read these posts from the bottom up:
- Goldman Sachs says now the probability of a no deal Brexit is 5%
- UK Times says EU will grant a Brexit extension through to February 2020
- Conservatives have the votes for Brexit deal, Raab says
- EU will grant Brexit extension. What happens next
- Brexit: UK lawmakers vote in favour of Letwin amendment