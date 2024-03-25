And that is not to mention that it will also be a holiday-shortened week for some key markets. Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Europe in general will be observing holidays on Friday as the Easter bunny comes to visit. That will make for lesser flows towards the end of the week, although we do have US PCE price data on Friday.

Besides that, do keep in mind that month-end and quarter-end flows might also factor into the equation in the days ahead. And then there is also the Japanese fiscal year-end to consider. However, I'd argue that most flows regarding that tend to be aggregated already throughout the month. But we'll see.

Here's a list of the key economic releases on the agenda this week:

26/03 - US February durable goods orders

26/03 - US March consumer confidence

27/03 - Australia February monthly CPI figures

27/03 - Spain March preliminary CPI figures

28/03 - BOJ releases its summary of opinions after the March policy decision

28/03 - Australia February retail sales

28/03 - Germany February retail sales

28/03 - Canada January monthly GDP figures

28/03 - US final Q4 GDP figures

28/03 - US weekly initial jobless claims

29/03 - US February PCE price index

I've marked in bold what are the likely more important events to watch out for in the days ahead. But compared to last week's slate, this isn't too significant or exciting to be honest. As such, there will be more emphasis on the charts in trying to figure out what traders are up to after digesting last week's central bank bonanza.